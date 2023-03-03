Driver Killed in North Reading Crash

A crash Friday afternoon in North Reading, Massachusetts, left one driver dead and another injured.

Police responded around 1:40 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Park Street and Central Street.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

The pickup truck's driver was also taken to the same hospital with injuries, but that person's condition was not immediately clear.

No one involved in the crash was identified Friday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.