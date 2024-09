One person is dead after a rollover crash Monday night in Groton, Vermont.

Vermont State Police say troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 232 near Kettle Pond around 8:50 p.m. and found s Ford F-350 off the roadway.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Their name is being withheld pending family notification.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.