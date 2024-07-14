Driver killed in single-car crash in New Hampshire

A driver is dead following a fiery crash in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a call for a car on fire on Exeter Road around 3:40a.m. Authorities say the driver was the only person in the car and had died at the scene. Poilce say no other car was involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending notification of their next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say it is likely that speed was a factor.