Driver killed in single-car rollover crash in Falmouth

A driver is dead following a single-car rollover crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver, a 70-old-year-old man, was headed south on Sippewissett Road shortly before 8a.m. when he lost control of the car. The car veered off the road and rolled over before crashing into a tree.

The driver, who was the only person inside, had to be extricated from the car. He died at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. No additional information was released.