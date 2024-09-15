Driver killed in two-car New Hampshire crash

A driver is dead following a two-car crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Central Street and Park Avenue around 8:30a.m. to find an SUV and a pickup truck in an embankment.

Emergency responders extricated one of the drivers from the wreckage. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the other driver was not hurt in the crash.

According to police, an initial investigation suggests the unharmed driver drove through a red light while traveling east on Central Street, causing the crash. Police say drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the incident.

Police say no one else besides the drivers were in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Hudson Police.

