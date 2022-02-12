Local

Massachusetts State Police

Driver Killed in Westminster Crash

The fatal crash happened on Route 2 eastbound near mile marker 95, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A two-car crash Saturday evening in Westminster, Massachusetts, left one person dead, state police said.

Around 5 p.m., state troopers responded to the crash on Route 2 eastbound near mile marker 95. One of the drivers involved died from their injuries, police said.

Following the crash, there were lane closures to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Police did not release the victim's name, and there was no word on the other driver's condition or what may have caused the crash.

State police said more information would be available Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

