Driver Killed in Wrong Way Crash in Mansfield

One person is dead following a head-on crash with a wrong way driver that occurred overnight on Route 495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a driver going south on the northbound side of Route 495 shortly before 3a.m. on Saturday.

The SUV headed the wrong way crashed head-on into a car, killing its driver. The driver of the SUV was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, according to State Police.

State Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash. No additional information has been provided.