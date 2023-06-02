Driver of Gas Tanker Escapes Truck Just Moments Before It Explodes

The driver of a gas tanker escaped his truck just moments before it exploded in a dramatic incident in western Vermont late Thursday night. Another motorist alerted the truck driver sparks were coming from under the vehicle just in time to save them.

State police said they responded to a report of a natural gas tanker that had caught fire and exploded on Route 7 near Dakin Farm Road in Ferrisburgh shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They said the tanker was driving south on Route 7 when a motorist behind the tanker saw sparks coming from under the trailer. The motorist was able to get in front of the tanker, stop it and alert the driver to the fire. The tanker truck driver was able to get out and way from the vehicle before it caught fire.

No one was injured in the explosion, according to state police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Ferrisburg, Bristol, Vergennes, New Haven, Addison, Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg fire departments all responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Route 7 was shut down while crews battled the blaze but reopened around 5 a.m. Friday. Motorists were urged to use caution driving through the area because crews are still working to clean up the scene.