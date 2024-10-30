Driver pulled gun during road rage incident in New Hampshire, police say

A driver is accused of pulling a gun and shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Henniker, New Hampshire Tuesday evening.

The victim told police that the driver of a small white pickup truck passed him on the left and fired a gun at his car. No one was hurt, but the gunfire shattered both back passenger windows. The vehicles were traveling on Route 202/9 and Old Concord Road around 7 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police. Tips can be made anonymously to the Hampshire Crime Line at (603) 226-3100.