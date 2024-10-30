New Hampshire

Driver pulled gun during road rage incident in New Hampshire, police say

The victim told police that the driver of a small white pickup truck passed him and fired a gun at his car

By Thea DiGiammerino

The damage left behind when a driver pulled a gun during a road rage incident in Henniker, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Henniker Police Department

A driver is accused of pulling a gun and shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Henniker, New Hampshire Tuesday evening.

The victim told police that the driver of a small white pickup truck passed him on the left and fired a gun at his car. No one was hurt, but the gunfire shattered both back passenger windows. The vehicles were traveling on Route 202/9 and Old Concord Road around 7 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police. Tips can be made anonymously to the Hampshire Crime Line at (603) 226-3100.

More New Hampshire news

Weather Oct 28

It's not quite a snow day, but flakes have arrived for some in New England

New Hampshire Oct 28

Man charged in hit-and-run that killed NH Air National Guard commander

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us