Driver Rescued After Car Smashes Through Front of Mass. Building

Witnesses reported immediately after the crash that the driver, a 67-year-old woman, was trapped in the car, which caught fire

By Thea DiGiammerino

David Curran

A woman was taken to the hospital after driving into the front entrance of a building in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to Plymouth fire officials.

Officials said emergency crews were called to 45 Resnick Road in the Plymouth Industrial Park for the crash around 3:42 p.m. Witnesses reported the driver, a 67-year-old woman, was trapped in the car, which caught fire. Firefighters rescued her from the vehicle and she was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Her condition was not immediately clear.

No one else was hurt.

The Plymouth building inspector was called in to assess the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

