Driver seriously hurt after truck rolls over into median on I-95 in Sharon

A truck driver was hurt after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts, state police said Friday.

Troopers responded to reports of a box truck rollover into the median on I-95 north near the Route 1 overpass just before 6 a.m., according to police, who said the driver sustained serious injuries.

The driver was taken to Norwood Memorial Airport to be flown to a Boston hospital, police said. His name wasn't released.

It's unclear what caused the crash.