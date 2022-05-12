Local

Massachusetts

Driver Sought After Hit-and-Run That Left Cyclist Seriously Hurt in Hanson

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts, are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist seriously injured

Hanson Police

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

A cyclist was airlifted to a hospital after the crash in the area of 500 Maquan St. The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Authorities are searching for a midsize white crossover SUV that may have front-end and passenger-side damage. It is believed to have fled east toward Pembroke on Maquan Street, which runs along Route 14.

Police shared a home surveillance image of the vehicle being sought.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-293-4625.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscrashhit-and-runHanson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us