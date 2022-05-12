Driver Sought After Hit-and-Run That Left Cyclist Seriously Hurt in Hanson

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts, are asking for the public to help find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

A cyclist was airlifted to a hospital after the crash in the area of 500 Maquan St. The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Authorities are searching for a midsize white crossover SUV that may have front-end and passenger-side damage. It is believed to have fled east toward Pembroke on Maquan Street, which runs along Route 14.

Police shared a home surveillance image of the vehicle being sought.

HPD is seeking a midsized white crossover-type SUV with possible front end and passenger side damage. The vehicle was captured on a digital home camera just prior to a crash involving a bicyclist, Vehicle was last seen heading east on Route 14 toward Pembroke. pic.twitter.com/gKMht22uLI — Hanson Police Dept. (@HansonMAPolice) May 13, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-293-4625.