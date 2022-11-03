Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A search is ongoing Thursday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts.

The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a Boston hospital getting treated for those injuries, as police ask for help in their search.

Teen Seriously Hurt

The victim of the hit-and-run was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, which happened on Great Road near Harris Street, according to authorities. Officers responded to the situation around 6:15 p.m.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a field on Weatherbee Street, so they could be taken to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter.

Search for the Driver

Police say the driver of the car drove off, and now they are asking for help in their search. Officers are looking for a black sedan that may be a Nissan.

Anyone with information or knows where the car may be is asked to call 978-264-9638.