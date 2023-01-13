Local

Sudbury

Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash

It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sudbury Police Department

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off.

It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Rainy surveillance footage shows a suspect vehicle, but it is difficult to decipher a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-443-1042.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Sudbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us