Driver trapped in car after striking pole in Brockton

One person was injured overnight when their car struck a pole in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department says it responded to the 600th block of Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle crash involving a car versus a pole.

The driver had to be extricated. There was no immediate update on their condition, or any word on what caused them to crash.

Photos shared on social media by the fire department show an Acura with significant driver side damage.

Around 0130 this morning, Brockton Fire responded to the 600th block of Pleasant St for a motorvehicle accident involving a car vs pole where the driver had to be extricated. pic.twitter.com/PUtcTQZ8g9 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) September 1, 2024

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.