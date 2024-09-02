Driver trapped in car after striking pole in Brockton

There was no immediate update on the driver's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was injured overnight when their car struck a pole in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department says it responded to the 600th block of Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle crash involving a car versus a pole.

The driver had to be extricated. There was no immediate update on their condition, or any word on what caused them to crash.

Photos shared on social media by the fire department show an Acura with significant driver side damage.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us