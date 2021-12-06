Local

New Hampshire State Police

Driver Went Wrong Way, Was Hanging Out of Vehicle, NH Police Say

The driver, a man from Salem, Massachusetts, was accused of driving under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license

Getty Images

New Hampshire State Police say a driver traveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and later seen hanging outside of his vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said the vehicle was seen heading north in the southbound lane on Sunday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver, a 41-year-old Salem, Massachusetts man, also was accused of driving with a suspended license.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number could not be found for him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire State PoliceMERRIMACKouiEverett Turnpikewrong-way driver
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us