Local
Massachusetts

Driver Who Hit Man Fled Because He Saw a Gun, Police Say

By Kathryn Sotnik and Mike Pescaro

By Kathryn Sotnik and Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man took off after hitting a pedestrian Wednesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but he will not face charges after turning himself in to police.

Surveillance footage shows a pickup truck hitting a 28-year-old man while walking at the intersection of Broadway and Everett Avenue. The pedestrian is knocked to the ground; the truck can be seen stopping briefly, then driving away.

But police say the driver left the scene after seeing a gun beside the man he hit.

Local

Massachusetts 57 mins ago

Carfax Vehicle History Reports May Not Tell the Whole Story

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Girl Near School in Southboro

The pedestrian, according to police, had a license to carry, but the gun became dislodged after he was hit, falling to the ground.

The driver panicked after seeing the weapon and drove away, police said. There are no charges pending against him.

The pedestrian was treated and released from an area hospital.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettschelseahit-and-run
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us