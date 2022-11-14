Local

Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge

When he called 911, dispatchers traced the call, helping police and fire rescuers get near to his location, Sudbury police said

By Asher Klein

A drone that helped rescue a hunter trapped upside down in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Sudbury Police Department

When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said.

The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.

When he called 911, dispatchers traced the call, helping police and fire rescuers get near to his location. Then they took out their drone, police said, and were able to track down the trapped hunter in about 15 minutes.

"This rescue epitomizes the teamwork between our dispatchers, police officers and fire fighters," police said on Facebook.

Police didn't share what kind of malfunction led to the rescue mission.

