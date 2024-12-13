Massachusetts

Drones seen over Cape Cod after NJ sightings, Harwich police report

By Mike Pescaro and Ana Mondello-Mata

As citizens and lawmakers call for answers about mysterious drones seen flying for weeks over New Jersey and elsewhere, a Cape Cod police officer reported witnessing a similar case in Harwich, Massachusetts.

A resident of the town called the Harwich Police Department Thursday, telling the authorities she saw between 10 and 15 drones flying overhead around 9 p.m. She said they were there for over an hour.

The woman said she couldn't hear the drones, but noted that they were very bright.

Police said an off-duty officer with the department "noticed similar drone activity near the Public Safety Complex on Sisson Road."

Lawmakers are questioning the FBI over weeks of New Jersey drone sightings.

The department said Friday that it shared the information with the FBI's Boston Field Office and the Massachusetts State Police, adding that it would continue to work with the agencies.

Bipartisan lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate have demanded answers from federal law enforcement officials after weeks of sightings in multiple states, with many in New Jersey.

The FBI has said that it has seen "no evidence" that the sightings "pose a national security or public safety threat."

