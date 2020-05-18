Dropkick Murphys to Stream Show From Empty Fenway Park With Springsteen as Special Guest

Local rockers Dropkick Murphys will perform at Fenway Park later this month with special guest Bruce Springsteen for a benefit show set to be livestreamed for free on the internet.

The show, which takes place May 29 at 6 p.m. on the band's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

The performance will be presented by Boston-area tech company Pega to raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity.

Springsteen will join the band to play one of his songs as well as a Dropkick Murphys song.

The Dropkick Murphys have played before at Fenway Park, but this one will be the first time the band will be playing on the baseball diamond.

This event also marks the first music performance without an in-person audience in a major U.S. ballpark or stadium.

The Dropkick Murphys' first live stream during the coronavirus pandemic, "Streaming Up From Boston" on St. Patrick's Day, has been watched more than 13 million times across various platforms.

During that event, the band's charity, The Claddagh Fund, raised over $60,000 for Boston's Boston Resiliency Fund.

For more information about the performance, visit the band's website.