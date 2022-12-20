Dropping a Check or Cash in the Mail? You Might Want to Avoid Those Blue USPS Boxes

Thieves are targeting the big blue United State Postal Service mailboxes in at least two Massachusetts towns, and if you've mailed a check in one of them, your bank account information could be compromised.

On Monday, Needham police warned that they were investigating reports of potential mail thefts from boxes in their town. Then on Tuesday, Wellesley police warned that thieves may have secured the keys to boxes in their town.

Thieves often steal checks from the mail then do what's called check washing - using the check and bank account information to create fraudulent checks they then deposit. In some cases, physical checks may actually be washed in chemicals to remove the ink so they can be altered. Sometimes thieves will also sell the bank account information online.

If you think you may be the victim of mail theft or check washing, contact your financial institution. You should also make a report to police and the USPS.

Police urge residents to go directly to the post office and send mail from inside the building.

Wellesley police said they are working with other agencies on the case. The investigation is ongoing.