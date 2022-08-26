Drought Threatens Sunflower Season at Massachusetts Farms

A big draw this time of year is visiting one of New England's flower farms to snap a picture of the beautiful colors.

But this year because of the drought, it's been hard for farms to welcome the crowds.

At Tangerini's Farm in Millis, Massachusetts, they're hoping they can welcome those crowds that come specifically to take pictures in the tall sunflowers next weekend. They've been lucky enough to water the plants because otherwise, they wouldn't be here this year.

“Really it’s just astonishing how much we are really at the whim of Mother Nature," said owner Linda Chiarizio.

And this year she has tested farm owners like Linda Chiarizio of Tangerini's Farm.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chiarizio said this year has been a real test.

“My husband and our field management crew have been watering around the clock," she explained.

Otherwise, drought conditions would have destroyed their crops, like those popular sunflowers.

Sarah and her son Luke come specifically to see them.

"You can just walk through them for like 100 feet and they never stop,” said Luke.

The flowers are growing now and should be in full bloom next week. But only because they decided to start watering them this year.

“This year they were just so sad. And we have had to use overhead irrigation to water the sunflowers this year,” said Chiarizio.

Over at Farm at SummitWynds in Holden, owner Amy Parker had to cancel this weekend’s sunflower stroll because the sunflowers dried up in the drought.

"The sunflowers and the zinnias are just nonexistent. They’re probably a third of the size what they should be they’re burned up not pretty...it’d be embarrassing to have people see them," Parker said.

It's sunflower season, but many local farms have struggled to keep their crops healthy during the drought.

She said it’s a weekend that has drawn a few thousand people in previous years.

"It’s been hard on everyone here specially the health of the trees. It’s the main concern," said Laura Neville, of the Lookout Farm.

The property in Natick is preparing to welcome the September and October rush with an incredible challenge - water in their irrigation pond is so low it's unusable.

“I’ve been here on the property for a little over 12 years I’ve never seen it that low. Ever,” said Neville.

They are now using town water – something no one can remember ever them doing before.

But still, they are open for picking fruit, which are ripening a little sooner that usual thanks to all the hot sun.