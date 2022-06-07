22-Year-Old Woman Dies in Apparent Drowning at Nahant Pool

A 22-year-old woman is dead after an apparent drowning at a pool in Nahant, Massachusetts, police announced.

Nahant police and fire officials responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Salem Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Police Chief Timothy Furling said.

At least two police vehicles were seen parked out front of the club located at 89 Summer Street, where a sign on the property reads "members only."

The incident is under investigation, and Nahant police directed further questions to the Essex District Attorney's Office. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA but has not heard back yet.