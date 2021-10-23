Local

Drug Enforcement Administration

Drug Takeback Event Being Held Across New England Saturday

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring

This is the weekend when New Englanders can return unused and unwanted prescription drugs to police departments and other locations in the region.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring.

More than 46 tons of unused and unwanted drugs were returned in the spring, and more than 57 tons of drugs were returned during the fall event a year ago, the DEA said.

The program is growing. In the past 10 years, about 7,000 tons of prescription drugs were collected nationwide, officials said. Collection sites are listed online.

