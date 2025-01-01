Drugged drink reports decreased in Boston in 2024, but police urge vigilance

Boston police are warning about the dangers of spiked drinks.

There were 71 reports of drinks being drugged in Boston through 2024, police said Tuesday. That's an improvement over the 107 in 2023, but it remains a concern.

In the long lines on New Year's Eve, we heard from a lot of people in their 20s who said the potential for having your drink spiked is in the back of their minds on any given night.

"I feel like 'growing in popularity' is the wrong term, but it's definitely something you increasingly have to be aware of," said Aly Lihzis.

She believes her friend in college was drugged at a bar out of state.

"I have had a friend who was like, 'I feel like something is happening to me, this is not my own doing,'" she said.

A drug like Rohypnol, known as a "roofie," is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis and unconsciousness. On a big party night like New Year's Eve, police reminded the public to be aware and be safe.

Derick Mains, a longtime manager at Sullivan's Tap near TD Garden, said all his bartenders and bouncers pay close attention to who comes in and out on any given day.

"You've just got to watch people," he said. "If someone is giving bad vibes, you get rid of them."

Mains said you should always keep your drink in sight, and if you go to the bathroom, take it with you.

If you're really concerned, police encourage you to test the drink with test strips or nail polish that can detect drugs.

You should also not accept a free drink from a stranger.