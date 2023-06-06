Drugged drinks: Survivors push for bill to require hospital testing

It could soon be easier for anyone in Massachusetts to get tested for date rape drugs. Survivors filled the state house Tuesday to testify in support of a bill that would require hospitals to do the testing even when a sexual assault has not occurred.

The bill was inspired by a Northeastern student who posted about her experience on TikTok. Brinly Meelia said she was turned away from Massachusetts General Hospital after her drink was spiked at an off-campus party. She said doctors told her she could not get tested because she had not been raped or sexually assaulted.

“Since when is getting drugged not criminal activity?” Meelia asked in the video.

Not only did Meelia’s video reach MGH, where hospital officials have since made changes, the video also caught the attention of Senator Paul Feeney (D-Brisol and Norfolk). He filed a bill that would establish a protocol for date rape testing at all hospitals.

“This way survivors won’t have to play hospital roulette to figure out which hospital they can go to for a test,” Senator Feeney said.

On Tuesday the bill had a hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Health. Meelia relieved her experience during her testimony, hoping it will bring change for others.

“There are so many victims who will never know what happened to them,” Meelia told members of the committee.

Several other survivors also testified including Boston City Councilor Gabriella Coletta, whose drink was spiked during college years ago. Fortunately, she was able to notice it before consuming it.

Feeney is also pushing for the state to spend money on test strips for venues so anyone who thinks their drink has been tainted could ask for one. His legislation would also make resources available to victims and establish a task force that would track confirmed incidents.

“I’m really hoping this bill can bring change and give people the opportunity to not feel scared to go to a hospital and receive proper testing and proper care,” Meelia said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.