Drugged Driving Charges in Greenfield Crash That Killed Man, Dog

A man is facing drugged driving and other charges after his SUV crashed into a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

George Cortina, 62, is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on six charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of heroin, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Cortina was involved in a crash that killed Jonathan Rohrs, 41, of Acton on Oct. 4, according to prosecutors.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Route 2, they said. Cortina's Ford Explorer allegedly crossed over the road's dividing line and hit a Toyota Yaris being driven by Rohrs.

Rohrs died, along with a dog, while Cortina and a passenger in his car were brought to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, prosecutors said.

Cortina is due in court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.