Drunken Driver Arrested in Crash That Seriously Hurt Motorcyclists: NH Police

A man was allegedly driving drunk Saturday when his car collided with two motorcycles in Dummer, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to Route 16 in Dummer around 3:53 p.m. for a report of a crash involving one vehicle and multiple motorcycles.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on the highway when it struck two motorcycles. According to police, a third motorcycle was involved in the crash but was not struck by the Mustang.

Two motorcycle drivers suffered serious injuries, while a third driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the collision. The Mustang driver, identified as Ronald J. Hamel, of Milan, NH, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was bailed and released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police added.

There was no information provided on any future court dates for Hamel.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. State police said the collision analysis and reconstruction unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the crash. Anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8993.