Local

car crash

Drunken Driver Crashed Car Into Cruiser, Then Drove Off, Police Say

A state police sergeant was inside the cruiser

New Hampshire State Police say a car crashed into a parked police cruiser that had its emergency lights on and kept going before troopers caught up with the driver and arrested him.

A state police sergeant was inside the cruiser, which was in the breakdown lane of northbound Route 16 in Rochester on Monday.

Police said the car struck the cruiser driver's door. Troopers caught up with the driver.

More New Hampshire News

michael fanger Jun 15

Police Looking for Missing Elderly Man in NH

New Hampshire Jun 14

NH Conservation Officer In Stable Condition Following Serious ATV Crash

Twenty-eight-year-old Brian Theriault faces driving while intoxicated and other charges. It's not known if he has a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

The police sergeant was treated for minor injuries. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

car crashNew HampshireROCHESTERNew Hampshire State Policeintoxicated driver
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us