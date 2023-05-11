Local

Rhode Island

Drunken Driver Crashes SUV Onto Front Lawn of Rhode Island State Police Barracks

By Marc Fortier

Rhode Island State Police

A Rhode Island man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he crashed his SUV right onto the lawn of the Rhode Island State Police barracks in Lincoln overnight.

Clinton Bradshaw, 46, of Lincoln, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, state police said they responded to a crash in front of their Lincoln barracks.

Their investigation showed that a black Audi SUV driven by Bradshaw was headed north on Old Louisquisset Pike when it lost control and exited the right side of the road. The SUV continued through two wooden fences on either side of the entrance to the state police barracks, coming to rest on the front lawn.

No injuries were reported.

Bradshaw was held overnight pending arraignment Thursday in district court.

