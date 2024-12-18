Weather

Dry start to the day but rain (for most) and wintry mix come later tonight

A week before Christmas and we've got 50s for temperatures, which means our precipitation tonight will be rain, not snow, for most of us -- there are exceptions, of course.

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Not-so-cold this morning, eh? In the wake of our 60s Tuesday, the airmass hasn’t cooled much. That means Wednesday night’s precipitation is in the form of rain for a vast majority of the area.

There are exceptions, of course. The higher terrain of northern Worcester County and southwestern New Hampshire could see some accumulations above 700 feet as “just enough” cold air settles in.

This has played out repeatedly in the past few weeks. It appears we are mimicking winter weather norms in the West, where snowfall is elevation-dependent and low elevations see predominately rain. Going forward, this may become more common as our winters continue to moderate.

After this system passes, we’ll see temperatures settle back in the 40s on Thursday, then sink a little more on Friday.

Speaking of, a developing storm off Nantucket will provide us with a few ocean-effect snow showers into Friday night. A light accumulation is possible, but the main brunt of the storm will charge into the Maritime Provinces and clobber them with snow.

Our temperatures will plummet in response, with highs struggling to make the mid-20s through the weekend.

We’ll come out of the deep freeze just in time for the holiday, as storm stay distant and highs inch toward 40.

