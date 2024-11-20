Weather

Dry Wednesday before soaking rain (finally) moves in

Gusty winds will accompany the wet weather Thursday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rain is hours away, but the radar is looking bleak. Fear not and trust in the process. Our upper-level storm system to the west will spawn a whole new storm off of New Jersey late tonight and fill it with rain. Our rain. That is likely to put a dent in the drought with some spots topping one inch!

It will be exactly two months since our last soaking. On Sept. 21, Boston picked up .90” of rain from a storm system. We’ve had small (and negligible) amounts since then, but we’re long overdue for an autumn storm.

Gusty winds will accompany the wet weather Thursday. Top speeds will be around 40 mph Thursday night, then shut down on Friday morning.

Friday itself will still be showery and cool. Winds resume over the weekend and bring down chilly November air. Highs struggle to make 50 in most spots.

Local

Steward Health Care 6 hours ago

Healey celebrates Brown University Health's Saint Anne's Hospital takeover after Steward bankruptcy

Boston Celtics 7 hours ago

Horford's heroics help C's snap Cavs' historic win streak

We’re in a more active pattern going forward. A few showers are possible Tuesday, and we have our eyes on a larger storm for Thanksgiving. 40s to near 50s will rule, so enjoy this last day in the upper 50s with quiet sunshine.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us