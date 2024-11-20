Dry Wednesday before soaking rain (finally) moves in

The rain is hours away, but the radar is looking bleak. Fear not and trust in the process. Our upper-level storm system to the west will spawn a whole new storm off of New Jersey late tonight and fill it with rain. Our rain. That is likely to put a dent in the drought with some spots topping one inch!

It will be exactly two months since our last soaking. On Sept. 21, Boston picked up .90” of rain from a storm system. We’ve had small (and negligible) amounts since then, but we’re long overdue for an autumn storm.

Gusty winds will accompany the wet weather Thursday. Top speeds will be around 40 mph Thursday night, then shut down on Friday morning.

Friday itself will still be showery and cool. Winds resume over the weekend and bring down chilly November air. Highs struggle to make 50 in most spots.

We’re in a more active pattern going forward. A few showers are possible Tuesday, and we have our eyes on a larger storm for Thanksgiving. 40s to near 50s will rule, so enjoy this last day in the upper 50s with quiet sunshine.