Dry, windy conditions continue, freezes likely this week

The glaring weather headline Tuesday is the wind. While not exceptional for our tough New England standards, it’s a recipe for rapid fire spread in our tinder-dry conditions.

But what about the rain the other night? That was mostly negated by the near-70-degree temps Monday. Gusts and low humidity will finish the job and keep us vigilant through Wednesday.

Keep in mind that most of these fires have been human caused. It goes without saying that no one should be near any dried brush or understory with a flame or spark.

Gusty winds continue Tuesday night before – thankfully – backing off Wednesday. Sun will dominate into Thursday, but the temperatures stay on the chilly side.

Multiple freezes are likely in the coming mornings. Boston even has a chance to hit our first 32-degree temperature of the season on Thursday morning.

Recovery will be slow, but we’re expecting 50s over the weekend. As a huge storm cranks up over the Maritimes, we’ll be carefully watching its swirling showers. Some of these could sneak back over us by Friday night or Saturday.

This is an uncertain forecast, however. Guidance is never on good footing with these kinds of setups, so we’ll proceed with caution.