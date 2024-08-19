Child, adult rescued by duck boat in Charles River

A duck boat rescued a child and an adult from the Charles River on Monday morning, Cambridge fire officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what condition the two people were in our how they got into the water. The Cambridge Fire Department said they were being evaluated by EMS, and that Cambridge and state police were at the scene.

The fire officials said rescue was made by a Boston Duck Tours boat. The incident played out near Boston's Museum of Science.

Companies have responded to the Charles River in the vicinity of 40 Land Blvd. A child & adult have been rescued from the water by a @BostonDuckTours boat & are being EMS evaluated by Squad 3, Division 1, & @ProEMSCambridge PM 1.@CambridgePolice & @MassStatePolice also on scene. pic.twitter.com/KZQaVE9DZ0 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 19, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.