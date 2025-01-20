Duck hunter rescued after falling into frigid waters in Marion

A duck hunter who fell into the frigid waters off Marion, Massachusetts, was rescued Monday morning after his friend called 911.

The Marion police, fire and harbormaster's departments said they worked together to rescue the duck hunter after receiving a 911 call just before 8 a.m. A man had reportedly fallen from a boat about 200 yards offshore near Silvershell Beach.

Upon arrival, the harbormaster and police found the 19-year-old, who had pulled himself back into his boat but was suffering from severe hypothermia. The harbormaster gave the man his coat and other clothes in an effort to help warm him up. Once they reached shore, the man was given warming blankets and IV warming liquids by emergency personnel.

The man was taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available.

Authorities are crediting the man's 17-year-old hunting companion for calling 911 so quickly so his friend could get help.

"Clearly, it was a good heads up that the younger individual was able to make a quick phone call to 911 to get resources our there," Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony said. "I'm happy he made that call immediately. It doesn't take long for hypothermia to kick in."

The air temperature was 21 degrees at the time of the rescue, and the water temperature 34 degrees.

In the wake of the rescue, officials are urging boaters to take extra precautions at this time of year, including having all of the proper safety equipment available because of the cold.