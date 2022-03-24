Dudley Fire Sends Woman to Hospital, Leaves Dog Dead

A fire Thursday in Dudley, Massachusetts, left a woman hospitalized and a dog dead.

The fire ripped through a home on Schoefield Avenue around 5 p.m.

Adriana Chesley's mother is in the hospital having a hard time breathing after her daughter says she ran inside the home to help.

"She was driving over there, and then she got out the car and ran across the street, and she ran in the house and helped an old lady and two other people," Chesley said.

Chesley's friend, Iten Demetry, lives in the home that caught fire.

"I'm very thankful that none of us were home, cause if we were, you know," she said "It was just, like, a lot to take in, just out of nowhere."

She's having a hard time making sense of the the place she calls home looking like anything but.

"Not really processing it," she said. "I just came in, and I was like, 'Wow,' like, I can't believe what’s happening."

Nyasia Delgado, a compassionate friend, is looking to lend Demetry and her family a helping hand.

"Planning to give her the best support we can, help her with school, help her with anything she needs," Delgado said. "Our houses are both open if she needs anything."

Fire officials said two families and another woman who lived in the home will be relocated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it to be accidental.