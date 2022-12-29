Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits.

A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page had mentioned earlier, that Dumpling Daughter is opening a new outlet in South Boston, moving into a space on W Broadway. We are still trying to confirm the exact address for the new spot, so keep checking back for updates.

Nadia Liu Spellman, who is behind the locations of Dumpling Daughter in Weston, Cambridge's Kendall Square, and Brookline's Coolidge Corner, is the daughter of Sally Ling, who is known for her namesake restaurant that opened on the Boston waterfront in the mid-1980s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The website for Dumpling Daughter is at dumplingdaughter.com.