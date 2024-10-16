Become a ‘DunKing' this Halloween with Dunkin's new spooky menu

Dunkin's spooky season treats are back with new tricks.

Dunkin' debuted a whole lineup of Halloween treats available starting Oct. 16. The special items include a potion macchiato, a revamped spider donut and a Halloween MUNCHKINS bucket - the tiny treats covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles. The bucket fits 50 of the pint-sized treats.

You can even dress like a "DunKing" for Halloween with a relaunch of the vibrant sold-out tracksuits, which first debuted during the company's 2024 Super Bowl campaign and sold out in record time. Or for those more interested in decor, the company is selling a 6-foot spider donut inflatable. You can buy the merch on their website.

Dunkin' Rewards members can also look out for special deals throughout the month of October.

The menu is only available for a limited time, so snag your spooky snacks while you can.