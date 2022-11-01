Local

Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations

The citations concern 14 Dunkin' locations managed by the Westford Group, Inc. in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough, and Leominster.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at 14 Dunkin’ stores in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough, and Leominster. According to the AG, there were more than 1,200 violations over issues including failure to obtain work permits for minor workers, failing to supervise minors after 8 p.m., employing minor employees outside the legal time range, and having minors work more than nine hours in a day.

“Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment,” said AG Healey. “We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws.” 

The investigation began after a minor employee filed a complaint, alleging that they were quired to work more than a 10-hour day. The investigation found thousands of violations over a year and a half, impacting more than 50 employees.

This is not the first time a Dunkin' location has faced these types of citations, the AG's office noted, pointing to multiple recent cases at other franchise locations. The case is part of an ongoing effort to protect minor workers at fast food chains. The Fair Labor Division has also brought cases against Qdoba and Wendy's.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Westford Group, Inc. for comment.

If you believe your worker rights have been violated, you can file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fld.

