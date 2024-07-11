Animals and Wildlife

Where are you now, brown cow? One is on the loose in Dunstable

"The safety of our residents and the cow are of the uddermost importance"

By Asher Klein

A graphic shared by the Town of Dunstable, in Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, warning about a cow on the loose.
Town of Dunstable

A cow has been roaming through Dunstable, Massachusetts, for the last week, the town said Thursday, urging people to keep their distance as they work to catch the animal.

Anyone who sees the brown cow on what the town called a "freedom run" should call local police, then keep away. The town wants to track where the cow is but not tire it out with attempts to chase or capture it, according to posts on social media.

"As people approach it, chase it, try to wrangle it with motor vehicles, it's making the cow more and more weary and difficult to catch. In addition, we do not want this cow in or near the road, as that would pose a risk to her safety and the safety of motorists," the post said.

The town added in a graphic, "The safety of our residents and the cow are of the uddermost importance."

