A water main break is causing icy driving conditions in Duxbury, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday night.

The break occurred on Saint George Street by Back River Way, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious as the frigid weather makes the road slick.

Temperatures will be in the single digits overnight.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.