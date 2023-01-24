Police Investigating Murder at Duxbury Home, Sources Say

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that police are investigating a murder Tuesday night at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Police were called to a home on Summer Street.

The sources said children were inside the home at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An NBC10 Boston crew is headed to the scene. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.