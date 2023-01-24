Local

Massachusetts

Police Investigating Murder at Duxbury Home, Sources Say

Police responded to a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, where sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators a murder investigation is underway

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that police are investigating a murder Tuesday night at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Police were called to a home on Summer Street.

The sources said children were inside the home at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

An NBC10 Boston crew is headed to the scene. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

