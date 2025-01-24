Large Mass. park closed over potential bird flu outbreak

D.W. Field Park, a large park in Brockton and Avon, Massachusetts, was closed on Friday, with officials warning of a potential bird flu outbreak and urging the public not to touch any birds that are dead or hurt.

The city of Brockton, the town of Avon and the park itself posted on Facebook about the closure Friday afternoon. The posts all included the phrase, "PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH ANY INJURED OR DECEASED BIRDS." The same message was shared on the City of Brockton's website.

The statements referred to wildlife issues and events involving birds, but didn't share specifics about what led to the closure of the 650-acre park.

Park officials on Thursday had shared on Facebook that dead swans and geese were found on Upper Porter Pond this week, including images of apparently dead birds on its frozen surface.

The park is about 20 miles northeast of Billington Sea, the Plymouth pond where dozens of ducks, geese and swans were found dead with suspected bird flu this weekend. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife also confirmed to NBC10 Boston Thursday that several geese found sick or dead on the campus of UMass Amherst in early January were confirmed to have had the illness.

It wasn't immediately clear if the cases were directly linked, but cases of avian flu have been on the rise nationwide. Bird flu is widespread among wildlife, according to the CDC, and while human infections are rare, 67 people have come down with bird flu, one of whom has died.