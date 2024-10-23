Massachusetts

Cyclist taken to hospital after e-bike crash in Groton

Groton police said the cyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was taken to the hospital after an electric bike was struck by an SUV in Groton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Groton police say they responded to Main Street around 3 p.m. for a reported crash involving an e-bike and found a cyclist with injuries.

According to police, the SUV driver, who is a Dunstable resident, was driving eastbound when it made a left-hand turn into a driveway and struck the cyclist who was traveling westbound.

The cyclist, from Pepperell, was taken to a local hospital by the Groton Fire Department and is expected to be OK.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us