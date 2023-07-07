Local

E-bike rider dies in car crash in Gardner

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a fatal car crash in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person riding an electric bike was killed in a crash with a car in Gardner, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The crash took place before 8 p.m. on West Broadway near Wilkins Road, Gardner police said.

They didn't release many details about what happened in the crash, including the specific types of vehicles it involved or the name of the person who died. The surviving driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Footage from the scene showed an SUV at the scene of the crash, which police had closed off.

State and local police were investigating what happened in the crash.

