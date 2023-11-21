E. Bridgewater officer allegedly caught driving drunk in Raynham

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested on drunken driving charges in another town this weekend, police said Tuesday.

East Bridgewater Police Sgt. Thomas Flint was placed on leave Saturday, the department said, citing an incident that happened while he was off duty in another community.

The department didn't share more information beyond that Flint would remain on leave while an internal investigation and court proceedings took place.

Flint was arrested in Raynham about 11:20 p.m. after a local police officer saw a black SUV driving erratically and speeding past two vehicles, Raynham police said. The 50-year-old from Bridgewater was pulled over and determined to be intoxicated at the scene.

He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, marked lanes violation and speeding, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Flint had an attorney who could speak to the charges.