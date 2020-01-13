Local
Early Morning Blaze Rips Through Fall River Mill Building: Report

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury in the response

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An early morning fire reportedly ripped through a mill building Monday in Fall River, Massachusetts, threatening to jump to another structure before crews were able to contain the flames.

WJAR reports the blaze was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at the Stafford Mills complex on County Street. There, crews saw flames extending to the fifth floor in a portion of the structure.

It took firefighters about three hours to control the fire, according to WJAR. Crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a nearby mill.

Heavy water damage was reported after the response and the fifth floor of the structure endured heavy fire damage.

One firefighter reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the battle.

It is unclear what caused the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.

