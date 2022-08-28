Local

chelsea

Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead

The name of the victim has not been released

By Jake Levin

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

The man, from Everett, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His passenger, a woman from Malden, suffered what authorities called serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mass General Hospital.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

