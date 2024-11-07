Crane collapse damages boat at marina in East Boston

A crane working at a marina in East Boston dropped its load onto a boat below during a collapse Thursday morning, fire officials said.

According to fire officials at the scene, the crane was moving the barge into the water at the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina when one corner of it came loose, causing the load to crash down onto a boat below. No one was hurt, but the collapse damaged the crane. A second crane has been called in to stabilize the first crane and move the barge back where it belongs.

The damaged boat, seen partially submerged under a section of barge, leaked fuel into the harbor, fire officials said. A hazmat team is working to remediate the problem.

NBC10 Boston A closeup of a boat damaged by a collapsed barge in East Boston on Thursday.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.