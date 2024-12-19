Puppy seized from East Boston man now facing 12 animal cruelty charges

A German shepherd puppy was rescued Thursday from a man who allegedly abused the dog over several months at an East Boston home, officials said.

The dog's owner, Armani Doshi, appeared in court Thursday on 12 animal cruelty charges involving the dog. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says Doshi was seen holding the dog in a headlock while walking her outside an apartment complex as well as lying on her neck when she barked in public.

The German shepherd was also kept in a locked closet without light, water or food, prosecutors allege — repair workers in his building called to fix a closet in his apartment found bite marks on a door frame.

Doshi, 27, was ordered held on $100 bail but kept behind bars because he was out on bail in another case, involving a threat to a judge in Chelsea District Court, prosecutors said.

NBC10 Boston via pool Armani Doshi in the East Boston location of Boston Municipal Court to face animal cruelty charges on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Doshi tried to speak several times in court, while his attorney argued that he should not be held in jail.

Doshi is due back in court in the animal cruelty case Jan. 16 for a hearing, according to prosecutors.